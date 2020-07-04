UUP call for ‘independent inquiry’ to investigate coronavirus guideline breaches at Bobby Storey funeral

  • Home >
Saturday, July 04, 2020

The Ulster Unionist Party says they are concerned the controversy surrounding Bobby Storey’s funeral could jeopardise lockdown restrictions in the North.

Doug Beattie says with July 12 not long away, he’s “really worried” large groups may now think it’s OK to gather.

Earlier this week, large crowds, including senior members of Sinn Féin, took part in the funeral of the prominent Republican in Belfast.

It has led to criticism that social distancing guidelines weren’t being followed – something Sinn Féin deny.

“What we need is an independent inquiry to outline exactly how they went outside these guidelines so that people know that what they did was absolutely wrong,” said UUP MLA Doug Beattie.

“We are coming up to July 12 and I would ask everybody to act responsibly and adhere to the guidelines with regards to this pandemic because we do not want a second wave, we do not want to spread it.”

