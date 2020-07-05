A family man and a credit union stalwart

By Charlie Keegan

JOHN Devine’s passing on Tuesday 26 May caused widespread shock among his family, friends and neighbours in Bagenalstown and across the credit union community.

Born on 5 August 1942, John was reared in Bagenalstown by his parents John and Helen Devine. He grew up on Barrett Street with his brothers Francis, Vincent and Kevin before moving to the Royal Oak Road.

John was educated by the De La Salle Brothers primary and later at the Academy. In his late teens and early 20s, he worked as church sacristan, with his brother Kevin giving him a helping hand.

He began his career in Keenan’s of Bagenalstown, where he worked until the strike in the early 1960s. He then decided to emigrate with his good friend Frank Maher. Frank settled in England, but John returned to Bagenalstown after two weeks and remained friends with Frank throughout his life, meeting him each time he came home to Aughabeg.

After a short time with Irish Sugar, John took up his career with Dock Milling Company, which would later become part of the Avonmore Group, where he remained for the next 35 years. He retired when the Bagenalstown branch closed in 1998. He had very fond memories of his time there and the people he worked with.

John first met Margaret Hickey when she was working as a student in his family’s shop in 1971 and they married in 1976. John became a big presence in the Hickey household and was a great friend, son-in-law and brother-in-law. He had great pride in his family ‒ David, John, Mark and Maria ‒ and many of his friends had to listen to stories of their achievements over the years. Katie Rose and Ella, his two granddaughters, gave him great joy and he looked forward to seeing them when they came up to visit from Waterford, although the only contact was through video calls for the weeks prior to John’s illness.

John loved the family holidays and was all set to travel to Lanzarote on 28 June with a lot of big birthdays to celebrate but, sadly, this was not to be due to Covid-19.

John was held in the highest esteem by countless people and was hugely respected for his work in the credit union movement, to which he dedicated half his life. He joined the board of Bagenalstown Credit Union in the early 1980s and remained on the board right up to the merger with St Canice’s branch in 2019. During his time on the board he served with distinction as chairperson and treasurer and was central in the development of the credit union building in Bagenalstown.

In addition to his work with Bagenalstown, he was also very active in the Chapter 8 group of credit unions, again serving as chair and treasurer over many years and was also active in meetings between chapters, covering much of the southeast.

John loved sport and could talk with authority about all sports, but especially tennis, cricket, soccer, GAA, rugby and, most of all, horse racing.

He was a great man for quizzes and was in demand as quizmaster. He both set and asked the questions on many occasions down the years for so many clubs and charities at fundraisers. John was also the quizmaster every year for the Credit Union Schools Quiz at local and at chapter level, including this year on Sunday 1 March in the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny. He loved to get new questions and was forever collecting to add to his growing bank for future use.

John was liked and admired by everyone and he had a great sense of humour, occasionally mischievous but always good natured. This is reflected in the condolences posted to his death notice, where so many people said he was a “lovely man”. He certainly was that and much more, too.

John’s illness was diagnosed in April and he bore it with great courage, his family being his only concern. John had a chance to visit his two brothers Vincent and Kevin and their families to say goodbye, although it was only from the car in their gardens. His words to his wife and family were: “Never ask why, I had a great life and we were so happy.”

John was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Tony and Frank and his infant son Francis.

His funeral took place on Saturday 30 May. There was a guard of honour by St Canice’s Credit Union, Bagenalstown branch, while friends and colleagues and numerous neighbours and friends lined the street from John’s home to St Andrew’s Church as John made his final journey through his beloved Bagenalstown.