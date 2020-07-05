A stitch in time saves €9,000 for charity

By Michael Tracey

A REMARKABLE charity drive has raised over €9,000 for good causes in Carlow.

Catherine Horan of MacGamhna Road in Carlow town raised the funds by sewing free protective masks, with people being asked to leave a donation.

To date, she has sewed over 3,000 masks, which have been sent all over Carlow and Ireland.

“It’s absolutely mental,” said Catherine. “I am constantly at the sewing machine, but I am enjoying it as well. The more donations that come in, the more eager I am do it.”

Orders are taken through her Facebook page ‘Cath & Co handmade crafts’ and people can make a donation through PayPal.

The demand is incredible. There has been a backlog of orders for the last weeks and it has not dipped under 750 for quite some time.

The usual wait for a mask is around two weeks, but efforts are made to get masks more quickly to those who are vulnerable or have underlying health conditions.

Sums of €1,000 each have already been raised for Relay for Life, Bethany House and the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association, Carlow Hospice, Carlow District Hospital, Carlow Autism Support, Cuan Mhuire in Athy and the Blood Bikers Leinster Group.

The next cheque will be sent to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Catherine, who also works as a health care assistant, has received great help from family and friends. Sister Tricia Horan, daughter Emma Murphy, partner Liam Murphy and niece Rebecca Santos Horan have aided with deliveries, packaging, disinfecting materials and managing the Facebook page.

Brother and sister-in-law Jim and Rose Horan and friends Tony and Maureen Murphy are the latest recruits, cutting fabric.

“I could not manage without them. They have really speeded up the process,” said Catherine.

Catherine had a large stockpile of fabric when she started and which she used for making masks. However, with that exhausted, donations are now being used to cover for new fabric, including the medical grade interlining.

“I never thought I would be buying reels of elastic,” she said, “150 metres of it. I am ploughing through it.”

Catherine noted that there was a shortage of black fabric, with it being desired by men and companies.

Indeed, Catherine has provided personalised masks to many local businesses with the help of relative Maria Bove Audoire.

Catherine can’t quite believe how this fundraiser has taken off.

“Never in a month of Sundays did I think it would go this far. At the start I was just trying to make a few masks and raise funds for the motor neurone association, but it’s been like opening Pandora’s Box. I am delighted to be able to help. We have met so many lovely people,” she said. “It’s become part of my routine. How much longer can I keep it going? As long as orders come in, I will honour them.”

For people not on Facebook, they can contact Catherine on 086 6081548 to order a mask.