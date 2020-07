Coronavirus: People coming into Ireland should take multiple tests, expert says

A near-empty Dublin Airport earlier this week as it opens again for travel with mixed advice whether to do so or not. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

People arriving into Ireland should be tested more than once for coronavirus to improve detection rates, according to an expert.

Associate Professor in Trinity College, Tom├ís Ryan says checks should also be done on visitors to make sure they’re self-isolating for the required two week period.

It comes as one more Covid-19 death has been confirmed here and 11 new cases.

Prof Ryan believes a few tests are better for detecting more visitors with the infection:

“If we did one test of people at the airport, we might be able to screen 70-80% of active infections,” he outlined.

“If we did more than two tests, one being a few days before you travel, or a few days after you travel with quarantine in between, and one directly on arrival, then you would be able to screen a large proportion, maybe up to 99% of people who have the virus,” Prof Ryan added.