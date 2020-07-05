  • Home >
  • Coronavirus: Quarantine-free international travel at least two weeks away, Eamon Ryan confirms

Sunday, July 05, 2020

The Transport Minister has confirmed quarantine-free travel won’t be allowed for another two weeks.

The government had planned to publish a list next week of countries people could go on holiday to, without needing to self-isolate when they come back.

That “green list” won’t take effect until July 20 due to concerns over a rise in travel-related coronavirus cases.

Minister Eamon Ryan says they’re also going to introduce testing at airports for some passengers.

“We as an open country to the world cannot completely isolate ourselves,” he said. 

“Particularly because we are in a common travel area with the UK so what we will have to do is introduce further protocols to try and manage this, including testing in airports, not testing every passenger but targeted.”

