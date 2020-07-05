Five people brought to hospital as gardaí investigate Dundalk house fire

Gardaí are investigating after a house fire in Co Louth last night led to five people going to the hospital.

The occupants of the house suffered what are being described as “non-life-threatening” injuries but gardaí have opened a probe into “criminal damage” at the residence in Dundalk.

“At approximately 3:35am, a house on Clontygora Court caught fire after residents in the surrounding area reportedly heard a loud bang,” a garda spokesperson outlined.

The five were all taken to hospital in Drogheda while there were no other reported injuries.

“The house was significantly damaged during this incident,” the spokesperson added. “The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.”

No arrests have been made yet but a full garda investigation is underway.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including from a dash-cam, who were travelling in the areas of Clontygara Court and Hoey’s Lane between 3am and 4am to make this footage available to them.