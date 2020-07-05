Gala’s eye-catching mural in Balto 

Artist Gala Hutton

By Elizabeth Lee

A ONCE-DRAB wall in Baltinglass has acted as a canvas and has been transformed into a clever 3D mural.

Carlow artist Gala Hutton was commissioned by the local Tidy Towns organisation to paint over the eyesore and transform it into something eye-catching and beautiful.

“The wall was fairly drab and has been like that for years. Local man Eamonn Doyle remarked that it was canvas that an artist could use. Bernard Jennings in Carlow suggested that we ask Gala to do something with it,” said Terri Kenny, vice-chairperson of the group which commissioned the work.

The group was keen that Gala would come up with his own ideas about how to fill the space and didn’t want to influence him in any way.

“We gave him a free rein and he came back with that. We’re very pleased with it, he’s a very talented man,” continued Terri.

Gala, well known for his giant mural of a girl on a trapeze wire on the gable end of a house on Burrin Street, Carlow, created a 3D effect on the Baltinglass wall.

The trompe l’eoil or trick-of-the-eye mural features a road leading off the footpath and draws the viewer’s eye past the top of the wall and up towards Baltinglass hill.

“I used Baltinglass hill and the pinnacle behind it as inspiration. The idea is for people to take photos of themselves in front of the mural, as if they’re holding the balloon,” Gala explained.

The image also features a fox and a rabbit nestling among the woodland scene, while a door belonging to the owner Billy Norton is also incorporated as a tree. Philip Jones from Jones Power Tools and Fleetwood Paints sponsored the project.

The local response to the mural has been hugely positive and the Tidy Towns group hope to get Gala back to Baltinglass to do more beautiful works.

“We hope to get him back next year,” smiled Terri.