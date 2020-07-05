Hosepipe ban could be lifted if heavy rain continues, Irish Water says

  • Home >
Sunday, July 05, 2020

The hosepipe ban could be lifted in some areas over the coming days following heavy rainfall.

Irish Water says they are carrying out a review after reserves recovered quicker than expected following May’s dry spell.

However, the utility still has concerns about its impact on smaller rural water schemes that draw supplies from wells.

Tom Cuddy from Irish Water says the shortage was quite serious.

“We’re pleasantly surprised frankly that, even though not everyone might be, that the weather has become a bit wetter,” he said.

“It’s not a full reprieve, we still have July, August and September which tend to be dry months and our normal pattern for water supplies is they get to their driest level in September.

“Essentially what happened this year was we reached our September levels early in May and as we were coming into June, we were beginning to scrape the bottom of the barrel.”

