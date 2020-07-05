No new Covid 19 infections in Co Carlow

The number of Covid 19 infections in the county still remains at 175 as of from Saturday evening. This is the longest time that Carlow has gone without any new cases since April.

Nationally, there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,741.

As of midnight Saturday 4 July, the HPSC has been notified of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,527 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.