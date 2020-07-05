Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Talbot of Broughillstown, Rathvilly and formerly of Lindisfarne, Clondalkin. Billy died on 3 July peaceful at his home after a long illness. Beloved father of the late Padraig (recently deceased). Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Kathleen, daughters Gail and Mairead, son Paul, grandchildren Shauna, Kayleigh, Niamh, Cara, Claire, Sophia, Daniel and Conor, sons-in-law (the boys) Rod and Philip, daughter-in-law Rachel, brothers and sisters, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his family home. House private due to Covid-19. Funeral at 12pm on Monday 6 July at St Joseph’s Parish Church, Baltinglass can be watched live on Baltinglass parish webcam. As much as we would love all your hugs, can we please ask everyone to refrain from any close contact with the family and adhere to social distancing as we have vulnerable family members.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Walsh, St Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown and late of St Lazerian’s House, Bagenalstown, in the District Hospital, Carlow. Predeceased by her husband Bertie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Ken, daughter Deirdre, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Judith and Bernie, grandchildren Kate and David, Kenneth (Sydney), Bryan (Oxford), Jenny, Aoife and Stephen, great-grandchildren Marigold and Emerald, sister Kathleen, brother John (Tullamore), sisters-in-law Móna, Mary and Anna, brother-in-law Oliver (Meath), nieces and nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May Bridie rest in peace. In accordance with government directives a private burial will take place on Monday. A memorial Mass to celebrate Bridie’s life will take place at a later date. Bridie’s family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Seán Mullin, Rathdangan, Kiltegan and late of London, who passed away at Whittington Hospital London on 13 June. Beloved son of the late Mattie and Moya, brother of the late Peter and brother-in-law of the late Martin, Michael and Peter; Dearly loved by his sisters Alice, Ann and Kathleen, brother Michael, aunt Kathleen, his nieces, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family and many good friends in Ireland and England. May Seán rest in peace. Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Rathvilly on Tuesday evening from 6-8pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, on Wednesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass (maximum of 50 people allowed) with burial afterwards in Tynaclash Cemetery, Kiltegan. Seán’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.hacketstownparish.ie

The death has occurred of Mary Coogan, The Bungalow, Kilree, Bagenalstown and late of St Lazerian’s House Bagenalstown. Wife of the late Tom and sister of the late Jim and Ann, deeply regretted by her brothers Johnny Cummins (Cork) and Ned Cummins (Naas), sister Colette (Bagenalstown), brother-in-law, Michael Lakes, sister-in-law Margaret Cummins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Mary’s gentle soul rest in peace. Reposing in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Monday from 2pm, concluding with funeral prayers at 8pm. Removal from her home on Tuesday morning, arriving at St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption. Mass to celebrate Mary’s life will take place at a later date. Mary’s family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this sad and difficult time. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Lazerian’s House, Bagenalstown.