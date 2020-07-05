Shock and sadness at the passing of renowned photographer Robert Redmond

THERE was huge shock and sadness in Athy and further afield this weekend with news of the passing of renowned photographer Robert Redmond.

Robert was well-known and highly respected not only throughout south Kildare areas but also in the Carlow area, taking photographs for weddings and so many family occasions down through the years.

He ran a thriving photographic business at his studio in William Street in Athy and Main Street, Portlaoise where his son Shane has continued on the family tradition.

He worked for many years as a news photographer in the 1980s and 90’s when he supplied photos to The Nationalist and other publications and magazines not only in Ireland but around the world

His photos of the 1990 Athy bank robbery were published in newspapers around the world and ‘went viral’ at a time before the internet.

He was the photographer that captured many special occasions from First Communions to christenings, family portraits and weddings. Among the famous people he has photographed were John Hurt and Valerie Campbell and the Irish soccer team.

But above all, he was a family man and he was very proud of his children and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, his sons Mark and Shane and his daughter Tara, daughters-in-law Emma and Paula, son-in-law Jamie, devoted grandfather to Niamh, Clodagh, Aisling, Tadhg, Harry, Finn, Bobby and Charlie. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Robert will repose at his home today Sunday 5 July with Rosary at 8pm. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, limited to family members only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.parishofathy.ie/ on Monday 6 July at 11am. Followed by private cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation. House Private Monday. Sympathisers are most welcome to join Robert on his final journey at 10.45am Monday 6 July from his home at White Castle Lawn, Athy to St Michael’s Parish Church.