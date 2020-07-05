Style inspiration when summer just does act like summer!

Stylist Edel Jackson tackles your fashion woes

Dear Style Counsel,

I have finally begun meeting friends again in the last week or so and we always seem to meet in parks or outside café’s in outdoor seating areas. I’m at a complete loss as to what to wear as it seems the seasons have changed and my wardrobe seems to be still all wintery. Any ideas or inspiration for me? I’m 28 years’ old.

I looked for some style inspiration from Sienna Miller who does boho so well, Paris Jackson and her rock ’n’ roll style and the polished look of Olivia Palermo (even in shorts)!

Let’s start with this chambray-style shirt from Fatface with M&S Collection yellow shorts, Fatface star necklace and either Dorothy Perkins white trainers or Fatface Meldon sandals. The daisy print tea dress from Dorothy Perkins is also so cute, as is this long-sleeve floral floaty dress from River Island – both with trainers or birkie-style sandals.

The two rock and roll tees from H&M will work really well with the Fatface jeans or M&S Collection shorts.

This gingham midi from Fatface is also really cool. Broderie Anglaise is also so fresh looking and will look good teamed with jeans or shorts, trainers or sandals.

Are you more boho, rock ’n’ roll or polished? Whatever look you choose, have a look at the person that inspires you. Celebrate meeting your friends again on a park bench or on a picnic blanket and take the stress out of your clothes!***