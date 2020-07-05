Toilets at St Mary’s raise a further stink

By Michael Tracey

THE toilets at St Mary’s cemetery raised further stink last week with another complaint about their condition.

Martin Curran of Governey Square said the council was only “codding people” if they believed proper cleaning was taking place.

The council had previously told The Nationalist that the public toilets in the cemetery are cleaned every day and also, additionally, cleaned half-an-hour before a funeral.

“The council are codding people, but they will not cod me,” said Martin. “I am telling the truth here.” He added: “I would be up in the cemetery a lot. I was up at a funeral there last Saturday. There are a couple of things I’d like to say. One, there was no soap in the toilet. Second, there is no hot water in the taps to clean. The next thing is there is no hand dryer to dry your hands.

“The bowls of the toilet are filthy dirty. It’s a disgrace for the council to have toilets like that … sure a bottle of domestos only costs a euro.”

Martin said he talked to a female friend who encountered a similar experience in the ladies toilet.

Martin said there is also an issue with lighting and the locks on the toilets.

“There are no locks on the toilet. There is no switch for the lights either,” he added.

Carlowman Mick Dooley had previously invited the people of Carlow to make a complaint to the council if they found the toilets in St Mary’s in poor condition.