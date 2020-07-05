Warning about fraudulent jury service emails

Sunday, July 05, 2020

By Suzanne Pender

Local gardaí have issued a warning to the public to be vigilant to an online scam involving jury service.

Some people have received fraudulent jury service notices by email. In the email a request is made to click on a link to get a jury number. This is a scam, and the public are advised NOT to click on any links.

An Garda Síochána point out that a genuine jury summons is issued only through the postal system.

The gardaí also wish to  remind the public that fraudulent emails still circulate which are allegedly from financial institutions and Revenue. Never click on the link, if in doubt, ring or call in to verify.

