Winds of 100kmh forecast as weather warning issued for 17 counties

Sunday, July 05, 2020

Gusts of up to 100kmh are expected in some western coastal counties as well as parts of the midlands and east today.

A status yellow wind alert has been issued by Met Éireann for 17 counties, including all of Connacht.

Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath and Clare are also included in the warning.

The forecaster says thundery downpours are also likely throughout the period of the alert, which is set to expire at 6pm.

“Later this morning and through the afternoon, westerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50-60kmh, with gusts of 80-100kmh associated with any thundery downpours. Some disruption may occur,” Met Éireann said.

There is also a marine status yellow gale warning with high winds from Loop Head to Erris Head to Malin Head.

