Car registrations for June down 28%

By Suzanne Pender

THE Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) this week released its official new vehicle statistics.

New car registrations for the month of June declined 28.2% (1,011) when compared to June 2019 (1,408). New car registrations this year to date are down 34.5% (52,891) on the same period last year (80,758).

Light commercials vehicles (LCV) were down 24.1% (568) compared to June last year (748) and this year to date are down 30.9% (10,579).

HGV (heavy goods vehicle) registrations are down 67.9% (101) in comparison to June 2019 (315). This year to date, HGVs are down 32% (1,224).

Used car imports for June (4,264) saw a decrease of 47.1% on June 2019 (8,060), while the year to date imports are down 57.1% (22,789) on 2019 (53,126).

Commenting on the registration figures, Brian Cooke, SIMI director general, said; “Clearly, 2020 has been a very difficult year to date, with new car registrations down 34.5% year on year. The new 202-registration period commenced this week, which brings some hope for the industry by providing an opportunity to increase sales.

“Consumers can see already the hugely varied and attractive new car offers. While preorders and enquiries are showing some positive signs, the lack of car hire and the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19 will see continuing downward pressure on new car demand,” said Mr Cooke.

“Going forward, recovery for the sector will be extremely challenging, with both new car and commercial vehicle registrations at recession levels. Extension of government supports beyond the current expiry dates will play an important role across all sectors, while for the motor industry, changes in VRT that encourage motorists to trade up to a lower emitting car have the potential not only to protect local employment, but can also encourage renewal of the national vehicle fleet, which will play an important role in reducing emissions from transport,” said Mr Cooke.