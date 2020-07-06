Cars can gain access to cemetery on one day only

Monday, July 06, 2020

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council has agreed to open St Patrick’s Cemetery to cars one day a week from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Area engineer Pat Harrington told a recent council meeting that the local authority would trial the situation but said it was important that no incidents of illegal dumping or anti-social behaviour take place.

Cllr John Murphy asked about the provision of water at the cemetery and wondered if this was possible “from the Shillelagh Road side”. He also asked if additional car parking space was possible.

Mr Harrington said the provision of water was “not straightforward” but he agreed to look into the matter and also the question of additional car spaces.

