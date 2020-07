Revenue officers seized over €44,000 worth of tobacco at Cork Airport yesterday.

The discovery was made with the assistance of detector dog Eva during routine profiling.

Officers seized 75kg of tobacco in the checked baggage of three Irish nationals.

The three people had disembarked a flight from Alicante, Spain.

The Amber Leaf branded tobacco had an estimated retail value of approximately €44,260 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €36,735.

Investigations are ongoing.