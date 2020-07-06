Great news for County Carlow

County Carlow has remained free from new cases of Covid 19 for a record 12 days on Sunday. The latest figures released by the government show that Carlow’s figure of 175 cases of the infection has been stable for nearly two weeks.

Nationally, the good news continues as there have been no further deaths across the Republic of Ireland while four additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health.

In Northern Ireland, no further coronavirus deaths have been recorded since Friday, where the official Department of Health toll remains at 554.

Nine new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded there, bringing the cumulative total to 5,756.

Earlier today, Health Service Executive’s Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry said he supports mandatory quarantine for arrivals into Ireland from high risk countries as tracing and tracking people has met with limited success. He also urged Irish people not to go abroad.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney have confirmed that non-essential travel is not advised until at least 20 July.

The requirement for people arriving in Ireland from abroad to quarantine is also being extended until 20 July.