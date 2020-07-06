Rescheduling of loans a priority in CU survey

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW survey of credit unions across Ireland has found that the three most in-demand services for credit unions have been the rescheduling of loans, the provision of bespoke services to ‘cocooning’ members and express lodgements.

The research, undertaken on behalf of the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU), by i-Reach, surveyed credit union CEOs and managers about their operations and services during the COVID-19 pandemic and also their views on what challenges lie ahead.

The ILCU represents the majority of credit unions in Ireland, with 226 affiliated credit unions. Over half of all ILCU affiliated credit unions (133) responded to this survey.

A total of 62% of credit unions have introduced payment holidays, while 21% have been more flexible on underwriting.

Increased remote customer engagement, unsurprisingly, has been a strong feature of COVID-19 services provided by credit unions to members over recent months.

Of the services provided by credit unions during the pandemic, online and telephone banking – at 72% and 59% respectively – had the greatest levels of engagement by members.

The most significant operational challenges for credit unions during COVID-19, according to respondents, has been maintaining social distancing for employees at 55%, followed by setting up staff into separate teams at 53% and maintaining physical distancing for members at 48%.

A total of 80% of those surveyed believe that rescheduling loan repayments is the measure that can most assist credit union members in the period ahead, followed by community supports (46%) and back-to-business loans (43%).

The biggest challenges facing credit unions themselves during the months ahead were cited to be a lack of borrowing appetite among members (74%), operating costs, including regulatory levies (68%), and a decline in income leading to viability issues

“This research provides a welcome snapshot into the work and demands on credit unions from the perspective of those to the fore in delivering financial services to our members, during COVID-19,” said ILCU president Gerry Thompson

“Equally, our credit union CEOs and managers have directly experienced the impact of COVID-19 and its economic fallout on our members, which has included a significant demand for payment holidays for members.

“Each individual credit union is working with our members on these issues and actively encouraging them to engage with their local credit unions to work through their financial difficulties at this unprecedented time,” he said.

“From the perspective of the long-term viability of credit unions themselves, it is equally clear that COVID-19 and its effects, such as a lower appetite for borrowing or the reserving requirements which must be met by credit unions, will present challenges in the months ahead,” concluded Mr Thompson.