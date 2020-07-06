  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Teachers concerned about cleaning costs and number of available substitute teachers

Teachers concerned about cleaning costs and number of available substitute teachers

Monday, July 06, 2020

Further talks are taking place this week between teacher unions and Department of Education officials on how to safely reopen schools in late August.

Concerns are emerging about the number of substitute teachers available to cover classes and how expensive cleaning bills will be paid.

Teachers with cold and flu symptoms will have to stay home and not go into schools from late August.

Unions say this will lead to a dramatic increase in the number of substitute teachers being called upon because classes will not be split.

It could mean schools will not reopen until a full panel of substitute teachers is available.

Teachers and school managers are also worried about who will pay for the daily cleaning and hand sanitizers needed with some estimates suggesting it could cost €24m before Christmas.

A lot of schools have a part-time cleaner which now needs to be scaled up considerably but ancillary grants only cover basic cleaning.

Those issues will dominate the talks on reopening schools safely which resume tomorrow.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

More than 160 attend sexual assault treatment units during Covid-19 lockdown

Monday, 06/07/20 - 5:10pm

63,000 Covid-19 payment claims closed since last week

Monday, 06/07/20 - 3:20pm

Taoiseach accepts Cowen apology as road victims group call for minister’s resignation

Monday, 06/07/20 - 1:00pm