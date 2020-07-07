Terrible stories about the lockdown

Harrowing accounts of life in lockdown reveal crisis for family carers and sharp deterioration of health for people with dementia as vital services remain closed

New research carried out by The Alzheimer Society of Ireland has found a rise in the cases of immense stress, burnout and anxiety with one respondent describing their loved one as: “Depressed, agitated, angry, anxious and unhappy” as the result of the impact of the COVID-19 health crisis on their lives due to the withdrawal of vital dementia-specific supports and services.

The second research report produced by The ASI on the issue, ‘Caring and Coping with Dementia During Covid-19’ further highlights the crisis aftermath of life in lockdown which has taken an enormous toll on people’s lives resulting in carers facing crisis with extra workloads, constant anxiety and exhaustion. As carers are witnessing an alarming deterioration in the health and wellbeing of people with dementia, they are also coping with grief, loss and powerlessness.

The toll on people’s lives has only intensified as the COVID-19 restrictions imposed on dementia-specific services continue with no end in sight despite other lockdown restrictions lifting in recent weeks. In the first report, people wondered would people with dementia be forgotten; it turns out they were right.

The report highlights that 86% of carers are concerned about a decline in their loved one while 58% of people with dementia report feeling “lonely”, “isolated”, “trapped” and “confined”.

Family carers who are dealing with grief, loss and a tremendous workload, are often facing this crisis alone as they feel unable to reach out to family members at this time with 77% agreeing that their caring workload has increased since COVID-19. This situation is being made all the more unbearable as there is currently no information or guidelines on a roadmap for reopening vital services such as day care, Alzheimer Cafes and support groups for their loved ones.

The report reveals worrying long-term implications of the lockdown including significant concerns about the future with 75% of respondents with dementia concerned about a decline in their mental health and 61% of family carers also being concerned for their own mental health.

The ASI has submitted proposals to expand home care support and the safe reopening of day services to the HSE which are under active consideration.

Responding to COVID-19 Public Health Emergency:

The ASI has developed some tip sheets and a number of factsheets to help support people with dementia and their families in a challenging and rapidly changing situati including information on activities, changes in behavior as well as tip sheets for people with dementia and supporting people with dementia in the community.

Website: www.alzheimer.ie/about-us/coronavirus-covid-19-update/