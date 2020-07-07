Convicted rapist failed to register his whereabouts

A CONVICTED rapist, who is on the sex register, but who failed to inform gardaí of his whereabouts, appeared before Carlow District Court last week.

Edward Connors, with no known address, was brought to court for failing to notify gardaí of his address on 8 December 2017.

Sgt John Foley told Judge Geraldine Carthy that Mr Connors was convicted on a rape charge at Belfast Crown Court, for which received an eight-year sentence in 2009, and since his release he has five previous convictions for failing to inform the police or gardaí of his address.

Segt Foley continued that the 27-year-old father-of-three also has a conviction for assault causing bodily harm, among other offences.

Counsel for Mr Connors told the court that he suffers from mental health difficulties and that, at one stage, he’d been receiving treatment at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Judge Carthy sentenced the defendant, who is already in custody on other matters, to four months’ imprisonment.

Recognaisances were fixed at €1,000 in the event of an appeal, while Judge Carthy also ordered Mr Connors to sign on daily at the Bridewell Garda Station, Dublin when he is released.