Coronavirus: One more death announced as 24 new cases confirmed in Ireland

By Joel Slattery

One more death connected with the outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed, health officials have announced.

There has now been a total of 1,742 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Twenty-four new confirmed cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total up to 25,538 confirmed cases.

There were no deaths announced today in the North.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer announced that over 540,000 person have signed up for the Covid Tracker App.