Glen’s unique take on classic tunes leads to a happy Mundy

By Suzanne Pender

CAPTIVATING interpretations of some of the world’s best-loved music, described as both unique and original, is the distinctive sound of Rathoe composer and music producer Glen Austin.

Glen’s group New Airs has just collaborated with Mundy on a new arrangement of his song Beaconette that’s enthralling listeners since its release.

“It’s arranged for voices, viola, cello and percussion and it was recorded live at The Oriel Gallery Dublin,” explains Glen.

“We also collaborated with American country music star Beth Neilsen Chapman and Liam Ó Maonlaí of The Hothouse Flowers in an arrangement of Liam’s own song Worry Not,” added Glen

New Airs is both a group and a YouTube channel that combines classical with rock/folk music, synthesised electronics and vocals. They record live pop-up studio arrangements of classic rock and pop songs at various unique venues around Ireland, with Glen directing the production and earning huge praise for his arrangements. To date, New Airs videos have a combined YouTube view count of over five million, Spotify Streams of over 60,000 and a subscriber count of over 1,000.

New Airs have featured on RTÉ Lyric, RTÉ 1, BBC Radio Ulster, UTV, Radio na Gaeltachta and all of Ireland’s leading publishers.

Their production is centred on their New Aid YouTube channel, where live videos are available to people to watch for free. People can also watch their videos on Facebook and Twitter. Each arrangement is a unique combination of classical chamber music with a sublime vocalist performing original and captivating interpretations of some of the world’s best-loved music.

The New Airs repertoire also features instrumental arrangements, displaying the high skills of some of Ireland’s most famous and renowned classical musicians.

New Airs features an ever-evolving, revolving collective of high-calibre classical performers. Members of New Airs include the RTÉ Contempo Quartet, section leaders of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra and many other of Ireland’s leading classical music groups. Their latest collaboration with Mundy and their version of Worry Not can be viewed on YouTube.

“We will be releasing more videos in 2020 and are lining up some summer tour dates, so watch this space,” said Glen.