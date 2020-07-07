House prices in Carlow buck trend

Tuesday, July 07, 2020

 

The average house prices in County Carlow for April, May and June this year was €188,108 which is 1.1% higher than a year previously. This is one of only three counties that saw price increases.

Sale prices fell by an average of 3.3% in the year to June, according to the Daft.ie Housing Market Report, released today. The new monthly report gives key figures on the health of both sale and rental markets, with figures showing a 0.2% rise in rents nationwide in the year to June 2020. The average listed sale price nationwide in June was €253,868, while the average monthly listed rent was €1,402.

Most parts of the country show similar trends, with a modest annual fall in sale prices – ranging from 2.9% in Leinster to 4.9% in Munster – and largely stable rents. In Dublin, rents rose by 0.5% year-on-year, while in Leinster outside Dublin they rose by 1.2%. In Connacht and Ulster, however, rents are down 2% year-on-year, while sale prices are up modestly on average (by 0.7%).

 

