Parking problems in Bagenalstown

By Elizabeth Lee

ON-STREET parking at Bagenalstown Railway Station is continuing to cause problems, according to cllr Arthur McDonald, cathaoirleach of the municipal district.

He raised the issue at the last municipal district meeting, asserting that the council should look after local residents by deterring people from parking on the street outside the station. He said they should be encouraged to park in the station car park and that Carlow County Council should meet Iarnród Éireann to discuss fees.

Engineer Gerry Crowley said that there were proposals for the council to develop the station building into a tourism hub, but that the parking area would probably not be included in the deal.

Cllr McDonald countered that, as elected representatives, the councillors “were expected to find a remedy to the problem, especially for the local residents”.

Mr Crowley concluded the discussion that the council charging for on-street parking would “open another can of worms”.