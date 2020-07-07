Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Mary Byrne (née Cunningham) of Mountview Lodge, Hollymount, Carlow and formerly of Miltown Malbay, Co Clare. Mary passed away peacefully on 7 July under the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and carers of The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Beloved wife of Laurence, much-loved mother of Anita, Margaret and Michael, adored grandmother Kerrie, Jonathan, Max, Rachel, Lorcan, Shaun and Daniel and cherisehed sister of Margaret, Irene, Jimmy, Michael, Teresa, Joan and the late John and Vincent. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Mary’s gentle soul rest in peace. Mary’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service on Thursday at 11.30am -www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/web-cam/ Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. House private please.

The death has occurred of Helen (Nellie) Blanche (née Clarke), Castlegrace, Kilbride, Co Carlow and formerly of Dunleckney, Bagenalstown. Wife of the late Tom (jnr) and sister of the late Don, Billy, Noel and Lily, deeply regretted by her children Paula, Kenneth, Lynne and Laura, by loved grandchildren, brother Liam, sisters Pat, Kay, Anne and Mary. Reposing at her residence today, Tuesday, from 5pm. House private. Removal from her home on Wednesday 8 July arriving at Gateway Church, Unit 1A, Tullow Business Park, Rathoe Road Tullow. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Can we please ask you to refrain from any close contact and adhere to social distance rules. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.