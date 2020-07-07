The changing face of general practice – the future

By Dr Fionnuala Ní Ghrainne

MY REASON for writing this column was to inform the general public on how general practice had to make some significant changes with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic to our shores. Initially, the changes were happening daily, then weekly, and now we have reached a changed landscape in general practice, and there may be more changes to come.

We are living in challenging times, and while we have been fortunate to have put a halt to the rampage that Covid-19 was wreaking on the country, its people and the health services, the virus has not gone away, but merely been brought under control in the community. This is thanks to the adherence of the people of Ireland to the advice of our public health experts and the government. And now we hold our breath.

As a GP, I miss the old ways, but I am also embracing the new. I miss the chats with my patients that I have known for close to 30 years now, but I now have those chats on the phone, and I hope to keep them safe, and see face to face what is absolutely necessary.

Young and old have taken to this new way of consulting, and while the majority understand why it is so, and are happy with our services, we will never please everyone. A lot of people are finding the changes very frustrating, and we must all try to keep our good humour throughout this pandemic.

My staff have been outstanding. They have embraced this whirlwind of change with patience, understanding, and smiles, and of course the occasional meltdown (including mine!). I would encourage everyone to understand that these changes came around not by choice but by necessity, and we are all doing our best to access services for our patients to the best of our ability.

Let’s face it: our health services were already overstretched before this crisis, and now the waiting times have extended. There are changes afoot at hospital level to try to address this. Video or phone consulting will continue long into the future, and it is having interestingly good results in many areas of the health services. We will continue to use it long into the future as an option for patients if it is suitable.

I am again astounded at the lack of face coverings in shops in general. Face coverings have been shown to give additional protection against transmitting and contracting this virus, which is still in the community waiting for complacency to set in and to take hold again. In situations where you cannot be sure of social distancing, you should wear some form of face covering to protect everyone in your community, especially the vulnerable. Maintain social distancing at all times and practice good hand hygiene and cough etiquette.

We need to keep the numbers down; we need to ensure access to services for all those patients with non-Covid conditions that have been put on hold and now need to be urgently addressed.

I am not going to continue with my weekly column now as we are in a hiatus waiting to see how things go with the opening up of our country economically. But if there are any significant developments, I am more than happy to again bring you the advice of a local GP.

Thank you all for your support and I wish you all well.