Woods family remains upbeat following son’s brain tumour diagnosis

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL family remains hopeful and positive as their son moves on to the next stage in his intensive treatment for an extremely rare brain tumour.

Conor Woods (23), the eldest son of Pat and Ruth Woods, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma earlier this year, a huge shock for the incredibly fit and active young man and his family.

He underwent immediate brain surgery to remove the aggressive tumour, which was followed by intensive treatment – the first part of which he has just completed in Essen, Germany.

Just as the country was grinding to a halt with travel restrictions imposed, Conor and Ruth managed to get one of the last flights from Ireland to Germany. Within days, Conor began proton beam therapy at the German centre, highly-regarded internationally for this type of radiotherapy.

Conor’s treatment continued for nine weeks, yet, despite the tough situation, Conor’s positive attitude and good humour was a tower of strength throughout.

Conor’s dad Pat is originally from Bennekerry. The family live in Stradbally, Co Laois, but prior to his diagnoses, Conor was undergoing an apprenticeship in carpentry in his mother Ruth’s hometown of Bolton, England.

“The treatment went really well for Conor in Germany. He had nine weeks of treatment, so right through the lockdown he was there,” explained Pat. “The staff and hospital there was absolutely brilliant, second to none,” he added.

At the end of the treatment it is tradition in the German hospital to ring a bell, symbolising the terrific achievement of finishing treatment.

“Conor is a quiet person, so he really didn’t want to ring the bell, but the staff were saying to him to go on, go up there and ring that bell hard … he’s really earned it … so he did,” smiled Pat.

The family returned home for a short time, including a visit to Carlow, then last week Conor began chemotherapy treatment in The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.

“He managed to come back to Carlow for a short trip and now he’s back in Manchester, where he’s starting a 36-week programme of chemotherapy this week,” explained Pat.

“They’ve been very upfront about it, it’s a strong dose and it wouldn’t be easy, but Conor is an amazing young lad, he’s very positive and very much willing to do whatever he has to,” said Pat.

In an effort to support Conor through this tough time, a family friend in Stradbally, Sharon Hope, started a gofundme page back in March, which raised over €15,000.

“People have been absolutely brilliant; this really helps with everything because he’s been out of work since all this. I can’t thank people enough,” said Pat.