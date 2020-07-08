Dubliner wins €1m jackpot in Daily Millions draw

Somebody in Dublin is €1m richer this afternoon as the jackpot in the Daily Millions draw has been won, the National Lottery have announced.

People who bought their tickets in the capital are being asked to double-check their numbers to see if they are the lucky winner.

A National Lottery spokesperson gave this advice to the person who may have struck the jackpot.

“Be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and we will make arrangements to get your prize,” they said.

They added that the shop where the ticket was bought will be revealed in the coming days.

The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 10, 11, 24, 39 and the bonus number was 9.