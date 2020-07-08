Firearm discovered in Co Laois wasteland

A jar of cocaine and a pistol have been dug up in waste ground on the outskirts of Portarlington, Co Laois.

Gardaí found the stash as part of an intelligence-led operation, when they searched the area on the Canal Road in the town at lunchtime today.

“A search was conducted in the area this afternoon,” a garda spokesperson outlined.

“The firearm, a magazine and ammunition were discovered wrapped in plastic and buried on the site.

“A glass jar containing a quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €6,000 was also recovered from the site,” they added.

The firearm was confirmed safe by gardaí and brought to Portarlington Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing, the spokesperson added.