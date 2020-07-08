Graduation day with a difference at St Joseph’s NS

By Suzanne Pender

THEY’RE big boys now … so, with a mixture of pride and sadness, it was time to fly the nest for the 51 boys from first class at St Joseph’s NS, Carlow last week. Given the circumstances, the junior school was delighted to be able to hold its annual graduation and decided to hold a socially-distanced ceremony in the grounds of the school.

“It worked really well,” said school principal Fergal Browne. “It was a nice occasion and fantastic to see all the boys back in the school in their uniforms and to be able to say goodbye.”

At St Joseph’s NS, the boys continue their education elsewhere from second-class upwards, with the majority deciding to move on to nearby Bishop Foley NS.

“We have the graduation every year, but this year we had it outside and limited the numbers attending. It was similar to other years, but I suppose very different, too,” said Mr Browne.

Prayers were led by Fr Ruairí Ó Domhnaill, with readings by teachers, parents and pupils. Also in attendance were deputy principal Linda O’Shea and chairperson of the board of management Margaret Keegan.

“We also took the opportunity to get Fr Ó Domhnaill to bless the new extension and he also presented us with an icon of St Joseph, which we will be put in our new foyer,” said Mr Browne.

The new extension at St Joseph’s NS consists of a new foyer, a new classroom and space to drive in and out of the school grounds, which had always been a real challenge for the school, which is based on the busy St Joseph’s Road. In a terrific nod to the environment, the new extension also includes PV panels on the roof, which can generate electricity, and a charging point for electric cars.

Each of the 51 boys was presented with a certificate to mark their achievements at St Joseph’s. “We all wish them well in the next step in their education,” said Mr Browne.