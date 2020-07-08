  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Housing charity claims illegal evictions ongoing during Covid-19 outbreak

Housing charity claims illegal evictions ongoing during Covid-19 outbreak

Wednesday, July 08, 2020

‘A small number’ of landlords have been trying to carry out illegal evictions of tenants during the Covid-19 outbreak, according to Threshold.

Threshold CEO John Mark McCafferty says attempted illegal evictions by a small number of landlords continue to be a concern. 

Mr McCafferty says: “We have had reports of certain renters under pressure because of illegal evictions or attempted illegal evictions by a small number of landlords.

“That continues to be a concern.”

A housing market report released by Daft.ie. shows that nationally sale prices in June this year were an average 3.3% lower than in 2019.

The report also found rent prices went up slightly in the last three months compared to falling house prices.

It costs over €1400 on average to rent a home, going up to €2,000 in Dublin.

Overall in Munster saw the biggest fall in property sale prices in the last 12 months – with a drop of 4.9%.

The report indicates that the rental segment has been less affected than sales. 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

UCC welcomes supreme court ruling on 2009 flooding

Wednesday, 08/07/20 - 2:00pm

Debenhams should ‘do the right thing’ and pay agreed redundancy, Taoiseach says

Wednesday, 08/07/20 - 2:00pm

Sinn Féin labels government housing plans ‘lame’ with health and housing back on the agenda

Wednesday, 08/07/20 - 1:30pm