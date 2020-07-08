McDonald’s breakfast menu returns to 80 outlets

I’m lovin’ it: popular breakfast items have returned to the McDonald’s menu in Ireland

Breakfast is back on the menu at some McDonald’s restaurants across Ireland from today.

More than 80 outlets will be offering the fast-food chain’s popular breakfast to customers again.

McDonald’s also announced that seven more of its Irish branches will be reintroducing walk-in takeaway services.

They include restaurants at Mahon Point, Dún Laoghaire and Limerick.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We have seen such a brilliant reaction to breakfast across our pilot restaurants, the return of the McMuffin is proving incredibly popular.

“We are therefore delighted to confirm that over 80 Irish restaurants will add breakfast to the menu.

“Our menu will still be limited, we will unfortunately not be serving porridge or our ham and cheese toastie for now.

“Our opening hours continue to vary, the quickest way to check your local restaurant will be via www.mcdonalds.ie.”

McDonald’s began to gradually reopen its restaurants in May after an eight-week closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The initial reopening of drive-through restaurants caused large traffic jams and gardaí were called to a number of outlets.