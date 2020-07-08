Pistol and canister of petrol found in front of car, court hears

By Liam Heylin

A loaded pistol was found on the floor in the front of an Audi car in the early hours of the morning, together with a canister of petrol.

That was the evidence in relation to the seriousness of the case against a man who applied to be released on bail yesterday at Cork District Court.

A book of evidence was served on 40-year-old Jonathan O’Sullivan, of 55 Barrett’s Buildings, Gurranabraher, Cork, today.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward from Cork District Court to the October sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, renewed his application for bail for Mr O’Sullivan today. “He will say he does not take drugs and has not done so for years and that he resides with his mother,” said Mr Cuddigan.

Detective Garda Gary Purtill said gardaí were concerned the accused would commit further serious offences if released on bail.

Mr O’Sullivan said he would have no problem with a curfew or signing twice a day at his local Garda station.

“I don’t agree with the guard saying I would commit further serious offences,” said the accused.

Mr Cuddigan said it was conceivable the defendant would not get a trial by judge and jury until early in 2021 and would be in jail until then if his application for bail was refused.

Judge Kelleher said these were serious charges — having a handgun that was loaded in a housing estate in Cork — and he remanded the accused in custody until October 27 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The firearm charge states: “On March 23 at Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, in the District Court area of Cork City, he did have in his possession a firearm, to wit, a black. .380 ACP calibre Grand Power model G9A automatic pistol in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that he had not got it in your possession for a lawful purpose,” contrary to the Firearms Act as amended by the Criminal Justice Act.

The wording on the second charge is similar but refers to a single round of ammunition, namely a .380 ACP calibre round, contrary to the same legislation.

Mr O’Sullivan previously claimed he was paid to drive a car from A to B and did not see the gun or ammunition in the car. He added that he did see the canister of petrol but knew nothing about it. “I presumed that was for spare fuel. I only got the car to pick it up and drop it at a certain location and I done that,” he claimed.

Det Garda Purtill said gardaí seized the handgun and later found that it was loaded. The detective said Mr O’Sullivan was in the car and that it would have been impossible not to be aware of the presence of the firearm.