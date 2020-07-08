The Lotto results are in…

Wednesday, July 08, 2020

There was no winner of tonight’s €2.3m Lotto jackpot.

After the jackpot was won last Wednesday, the jackpot will roll over ahead of the weekend’s draw.

Thirteen players matched five numbers, netting them €1,380 each.

The numbers drawn were 10, 15, 22, 24, 32, 42 and the bonus number was 46 

There was no winner of either the Lotto Plus 1 or the Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Earlier today, the National Lottery announced that somebody in Dublin is €1m richer this afternoon as the jackpot in the Daily Millions draw was won.

