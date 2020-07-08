It might be a little late for breakfast today but all you McDonalds fans out there will be thrilled to know that the McMuffin is back.

Yep, breakfast is back on the menu at the McDonalds outlets in Carlow town and at exit 5 on the M9 Service Station near Tinryland.

“We have seen such a brilliant reaction to breakfast across our pilot restaurants, the return of the McMuffin is proving incredibly popular. Our menu will still be limited, we will unfortunately not be serving porridge or our ham and cheese toastie for now,” said a spokesman for the fast food chain.