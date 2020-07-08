Vandals strike within 24 hours at Parkville AFC

By Suzanne Pender

LESS than 24 hours after volunteers from a local soccer club rebuilt a boundary wall, vandals cruelly struck again – smashing the concrete wall to pieces.

Parkville United AFC, Tullow, was left stunned on Sunday morning to discover that just hours after rebuilding a wall to their property, it had been spitefully pulled down, its blocks missing or smashed and strewn across the pitch.

“We can’t be held to ransom by people who do not want us to operate in a safe manner,” insisted Michael Flynn, club secretary, Parkville United AFC.

“We are a family at Parkville, so this not an attack on a non-entity with no one involved … we have to protect our 300 members and safeguard our own premises,” he added.

Tullow gardaí have been fully informed of this latest incident and are carrying out a full investigation.

Parkville United AFC has been left frustrated by ongoing problems of vandalism and anti-social behaviour at the club.

In the past, a cherry picker used to replace lights was stolen and was driven all over the pitches causing considerable damage, fences have been ripped down, glass thrown around the grounds and even pitches set alight, all of which has angered and upset members.

Almost three years ago, a section of wall between the club and nearby St Patrick’s Park estate was damaged and knocked down. Since then, this gap has been used as a shortcut by pedestrians into Tullow town and it also sparked a growing number of people trespassing on Parkville’s grounds.

Parkville Utd asked Carlow Co Council to reinstate the wall, built by the council almost 40 years ago during the construction of St Patrick’s Park. Yet, despite council assurances that the wall would be reinstated, the work did not happen.

My Flynn insisted to The Nationalist that the club did not have any difficulties with their neighbours at St Patrick’s Park and continually engaged positively with its residents.

However, there’s no denying there are problems, including people gathering and drinking late at night at the club’s grounds.

“Right throughout COVID-19, our caretaker, me personally and other club members have had to go up there every couple of days and clean up all the broken glass and bottles in the car park and the pitches, it was so frustrating,” stated Mr Flynn.

Mr Flynn described it as “the last straw” two weeks ago when up to 30 metres of fencing was pulled down.

As the club prepares to return to activities following the COVID-19 restrictions, they are extremely mindful of adhering to all the FAI guidelines – including not allowing unauthorised persons access to the grounds.

“On Saturday at 10am, a group of volunteers went up there and rebuilt the wall, it was still there at 10pm that night, but by 10am the next morning it was gone again … the question is why and what are people getting from this,” asked Mr Flynn.

“To be honest, vandalism is nothing new to us, but I know a lot of members were left very dejected on Sunday,” he admitted.

“But we are now at a situation where we intend to fully safeguard our own premises, we have an onus and responsibility to our 300 members. We fully intend to reinstate the wall and fully intend to see Parkville protected,” Mr Flynn insisted.