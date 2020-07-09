Coronavirus: No deaths in North reported so far this week

Thursday, July 09, 2020

By Press Association

No further deaths have been recorded with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said, leaving the total number of people who have died at 554.

Another three positive cases have been noted since Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the region to 5,768, according to the department.

There have been no reported deaths in the North so far this week.

There have also been no reported deaths on the island of Ireland on two of the last three days with the latest figures from Dublin set to be announced this evening. 

Meanwhile, preparations are underway as gyms in the North are set to reopen as the Stormont Executive has directed that leisure centres may let people back in from Friday.

