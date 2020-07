The terms of a review of a law which made paying for sex a crime have been published by the Department of Justice.

The 2017 Sexual Offences Act aimed to decriminalise prostitutes, disrupt demand and tackle human trafficking.

But it has been criticised the Sex Workers Alliance of Ireland, who argue it puts prostitutes at greater risk.

The review will gather garda data, carry out interviews and take submissions from stakeholders – and is due to report back in the autumn.