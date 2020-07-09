Exciting plan for the great outdoors

By Elizabeth Lee

GETTING out and about in the great outdoors is great for the body, mind and soul, and over the past four months, people have fully come to realise its benefits during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A new strategy on how to develop outdoor recreation in Co Carlow, just published by the local authority, could not have come at a better time then.

It was developed over 12 months by outdoor recreation expert Humphrey Murphy from ILC through an engagement process with hundreds of people.

Michael Brennan, director of services with Carlow County Council, said: “Slí 2040 provides us with a framework for the development of the county’s recreational assets, which will enhance Carlow as a location to live, work, visit, play and study for people who love the outdoors.”

The director thanked all of the recreational users, groups, agencies and interested parties for their input and also Coillte, Waterways Ireland, Carlow County Development Partnership, County Carlow Sports Partnership, Carlow Tourism, Sport Ireland and IT Carlow.

Welcoming the strategy and thanking all who were involved, local authority cathoirleach cllr Tom O’Neill said: “Our residents are our priority outdoor recreation participants and they, along with visitors to the county, deserve more opportunities to benefit from quality outdoor facilities.”

The development of the strategy was co-ordinated by Carlow County Council and on its publication Kathleen Holohan, chief executive, said: “We must play a critical role in putting in place the conditions and structures to ensure the outdoors are developed in a way that’s suitable for our residents and visitors to the county.”

“The outdoors includes all green and blue spaces such as urban parks, village hinterlands, urban riverbanks, local forests and the green and blue gaps between buildings.

“Outdoor recreation participation in Co Carlow is possible due to the generosity of private and state landowners and this strategy is dependent on their future generosity.”

Commenting on the work of the council, Ms Holohan said: “I would like to acknowledge economic development officer Helen Ryan in co-ordinating this project and we look forward to moving ahead with key projects such as the Water Activity Hub, which is currently at design stage in Carlow Town Park.”