Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Tony Shannon, 77 Elm Park Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow and formerly of Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, Retired from Teagasc. Died 7 July peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Gretta and much-loved father of Gearóid. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Michellé, adored grandsons Cian, Conor and Cillian, sister Sr Teresa (Australia), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former colleagues, many friends especially those in Carlow Golf Club. Rest in peace. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 11am for family and close friends in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam – www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/. Please adhere to the Government guideline in relation to social distancing if in attendance. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. House private please.