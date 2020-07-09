Woman who drove over body on roadway gets suspended jail sentence

A WOMAN who failed to offer assistance to an injured person or give appropriate information to gardaí after she drove over the body of a man on a roadway at Crettyard, Carlow has been given a three month suspended sentence at Portlaoise Circuit Criminal Court.

Forty-year-old Julieanne McMulkin, Cullenbeg, Mountmellick appeared before a sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Criminal Court in Tullamore last Tuesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to the charges.

The facts in the case had already been given at an earlier sitting. The court heard that McMulkin had driven over the body of Wayne O’Neill as it lay on the carriageway of the N78 Athy-Kilkenny road at Clonbrook, Crettyard on 21 January 2017, although she was not responsible for his death.

On that date, the late Wayne O’Neill (38) left Fleming’s shop in Crettyard around 10pm. He was dressed in dark clothing and proceeded to walk in the direction of Castlecomer. Some time later Mr O’Neill was seen on the road and he appeared to be thumbing a lift. The driver had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with Mr O’Neill.

Judge Keenan Johnson said that it was not clear how the deceased came to be lying on the road when Ms McMulkin came along.

During an interview with gardaí, Ms McMulkin, a mother of five, stated that while driving along, an oncoming car left its lights on full, dazzled her and she could not see for a couple of minutes.

She continued driving with her lights on dim, when she saw a dark object on the road. She couldn’t make out what it was and drove over it. Her teenaged son, who was with her in the car, looked back and told her that there was a man dead on the road. She stopped her car and got out, but didn’t go over to offer assistance.

Ms McMulkin told gardaí that she and her son were in a state of shock and didn’t know what to do, so they drove off and left the scene. However, immediately after the impact, her son rang the gardaí to say there was a man on the road. She continued on her journey to Carroll’s pub in Crettyard to collect her mother and sister. She left them home and returned to the scene of the accident.

In respect to the charge of failing to remain at the scene of an accident, Judge Johnson imposed a three-year sentence, suspended for five years on her own bond of €500 with conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for five years and that she submit herself to supervision by the probation service for 12 months.

Regarding the charge of providing false information to gardaí, Judge Johnson imposed a sentence of 240 hours of community service in lieu of three years imprisonment and disqualified Ms McMulkin from driving for seven years.

In a victim impact statement, Mr O’Neill’s former partner, Lisa Walsh O’Neill said; “I will never understand why someone would not seek help but would leave the scene and keep on denying responsibility for any wrong-doing”.

At that previous sitting, Ms McMulkin issued an apology to the O’Neill family for having left the scene of the incident

“I regret this every day since it happened,” she said. “It’s always on my mind I could have done more.”

Judge Johnson said it was a very tragic case which had left a huge void in the lives of the victim’s family, while McMulkin’s actions on the night were “reprehensible.”

“It is difficult to understand how a driver who hit someone lying on the road would not remain at the scene,” the judge remarked.