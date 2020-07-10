Carlow has no new case for 15 days

By Elizabeth Lee

County Carlow has not experienced a new case of COVID-19 in 15 days as the figure of 175 has remained the same since the end of June.

However, on a national level the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with COVID-19 has died.

As of midnight Thursday 9 July, the HPSC has been notified of 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which is the highest figure for new cases since June. There is now a total of 25,589* confirmed cases of COVID-19 and there has been 1,744 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This weekend, we all have an opportunity to exercise, socialise and enjoy life in a safe and responsible way.

“Continue to protect each other using public health advice and encourage each other to make safe choices as we work together to limit the spread of COVID-19. We have all achieved so much through solidarity over the last few months, that effort must not be in vain.

“Please follow public health advice and refer to the guidance if unsure about your environment or plans.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.