Catch up on some of our best stories from the past week

It’s the weekend again which means it’s the perfect time to catch up on some of the biggest stories we have featured in The Nationalist online over the past seven days.

A local family is hopeful and positive as their son moves on to the next stage in his intensive treatment for an extremely rare brain tumour. Conor Woods (23) was diagnosed with medulloblastoma earlier this year. Click here for the full story.

Less than 24 hours after volunteers from Tullow soccer club Parkville United rebuilt a boundary wall, vandals cruelly struck again – smashing the concrete wall to pieces. Click here.

Carlow’s Derek Ryan made history last weekend by becoming the first Irish singer to perform at a drive-in concert. Read the full story here.

National Broadband Ireland, the company working with the government to deliver the National Broadband Plan, which will address the country’s rural/urban digital divide, has announced that surveying works in several areas ‒ including Carlow ‒ are well underway. Click here.

In sport, we caught up with Rachel Sawyer of Naomh Brid and Old Leighlin who chatted about her first steps in sport at Old Leighlin basketball club, why Mary Smyth is her sporting hero, her toughest opponent and more… Read Rachel’s profile here.

And we talked to a selection of hurling clubs around Carlow to see how they are shaping up as training swings into gear. Click here.