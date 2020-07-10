Gardaí appeal for help finding teen missing since Wednesday

  • Home >
Friday, July 10, 2020

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Tibor Csazsar Krokove who’s been missing since Wednesday.

Tibor was last seen on Eden Quay, in Dublin city centre at about 2.45pm.

Tibor Csazsar Krokove

When last seen he was wearing black jeans, a wine jacket and black runners.

He is described as being 5-foot-6 inches in height, of slim build with brown eyes and short black hair.

Tibor is known to frequent the Drogheda and Ashbourne areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

