Hospitality kitchen reopens after four-month hiatus

By Suzanne Pender

ONE of Carlow’s most valued and appreciated services, St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, will reopen this Wednesday, 15 July, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, welcoming those who need the service most.

Like so many services, St Clare’s Hospitality has had to adapt to the new Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions to keep service users and volunteers safe, including new screens in the service area, hand sanitiser, a one-way system and a limit on numbers seated at any one time.

“We are absolute delighted to be back; of course, we were very sad to have had to close back in March; it was a very difficult decision to make but, at the time, with the restrictions and health advice, we had no choice,” explained Fr John Dunphy, who spearheads the kitchen.

But while the kitchen was closed, that didn’t stop the extraordinary work of the teams behind its work or the incredible generosity of local people and businesses.

“Since the lockdown started we have been delivering 80 food parcels a week to people and we had volunteers packing the parcels and An Garda Síochána and volunteers from Carlow First Responders delivering the parcels. I really want to highlight and thank all those volunteers who helped and also the many people who donated food or money; people are always so generous to us,” added Fr Dunphy.

He particularly thanked Seán McLoughlin of Dinn Rí and Seery’s Bakery, who contributed to every single food hamper delivered since March. The support of Carlow County Council was also very much appreciated.

The reopening of St Clare’s Hospitality has created challenges, but volunteers are keen to have the service operating again.

“We have to follow the guidelines, so we can only have ten at a time in having their meal and we’ll have less volunteers on; we have to create a safe environment for our workers and service users,” said Fr Dunphy.

“Sadly, the camaraderie part of our service will have to wait a while; the emphasis will be on feeding people, so unfortunately, with the way things are, we can’t stop and chat to people in the way we normally did. It’s get in, have the food and go, and it has to be that way,” explained Fr Dunphy.

Incredibly, a new welcome centre at St Clare’s Hospitality had been open for just one day when lockdown happened. This centre had encouraged people to come in, maybe do their laundry, watch TV or have a cup of coffee and a chat.

“It closed the day after it opened, but hopefully we will get to open that service again in the future,” said the parish priest.

Fr Dunphy thanked all of the people who make the service possible, the wonderful volunteers and donors.

“I want to acknowledge all local businesses, they really are always so good to us … incredible really,” he added.

The management of St Clare’s Hospitality still welcomes donations of non-perishable items. However, members of the public are asked to call 059 9170993 before delivering any goods.