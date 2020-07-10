Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Paula Core, 73 Riverview Close, Tullow Road, Carlow town. Paula passed away peacefully at her home on 9 July. Beloved partner of John, much-loved mother of Paul, Shauna and Wayne, adored grandmother of Daniel and Amber. She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Paula’s gentle soul rest in peace. Reposing at her home. Paula’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Paula’s funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service on Saturday at 12 noon – www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

The death has occurred of Sadie Salter (née Ralph), 111 Church Street, Graiguecullen. Sadie died on 9 July (suddenly) at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Michael and much-loved mother of Martina, Paula, Joe, Christine and Michelle. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Lee, Kayleigh, Katie, Ash, Mikey, Jodie, Luke, Ellen and Evie, great-grandson Josh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Sr Marietta Doran, St John of God Sisters, Sallyville House, Newtown Road, Wexford Town, Wexford and formerly of Borris, Co Carlow) on 10 July. Sadly missed by her community, her sisters Maura Fitzpatrick and Anna Gaffney, her brothers Eddie and Michael, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. Pre-deceased by sisters Bridie Doran, Kathleen Kennedy, Peggy Nolan, Betty Kealy and Theresa Dalton, brother John and brothers-in-law. RIP. Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Sallyville House, from 2pm Saturday for family and Sisters only, due to Covid-19 restrictions. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery.