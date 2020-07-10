Shop local campaign hopes to boost Carlow businesses

By Suzanne Pender

ALL ARE encouraged to ‘Shop Local, Shop Safely, Keep it in the County’ as we emerge from the restrictions of lockdown.

Carlow County Council has teamed up with KCLR to launch a promotional campaign to encourage the general public to think local by showing the excellent products and services on offer for consumers in Co Carlow’s towns and villages.

The campaign is being run with support from Carlow Tourism, County Carlow Chamber and Love Carlow and runs during July and August.

It also includes a roadshow with outside broadcasts that include interviews from local enterprises, online competitions and promotion of local unique retail and hospitality experiences.

“Everybody in the county has the chance to be part of our collective economic recovery by shopping local in our local retail and hospitality establishments and I’d encourage people to shop local, while also shopping safely,” said Carlow County Council cathaoirleach cllr Tom O’Neill.

“I applaud the local business community for their efforts over the past few weeks. We have seen many examples of businesses which have opened their doors, in particular in the past few days, with a redesigned solution which provides value to the consumer, while also putting in place a safe environment in line with public health guidelines,” he added.

The social media handles for the project will be #shopcarlow #lovecarlow, with online competitions forming part of the campaign.

“As a local authority, we have to play our part in supporting the business community. We are delighted to be working with KCLR with the support of County Carlow Chamber, Carlow Tourism and Love Carlow to roll out this project with a clear message that shopping local supports local jobs, which is essential at present,” said Carlow County Council chief executive Kathleen Holohan.

“Over the coming months we will continue to support the message of supporting local employment and we look forward to being part of this campaign,” she added.

Carlow Chamber chief executive Brian O’Farrell pointed out that many of its members have invested significantly in an enhanced customer experience, which provides a safe environment for people to do their business.

“We as a chamber need the community to get behind the business community at this time and one simple way of doing this is by shopping local,” he said.

If you’re a retailer or hospitality provider who can participate in the promotion and co-ordination of the Carlow programme, Aine Carey, enterprise executive with the Local Enterprise Office, would love to hear from you.

“We know that many companies have a story to tell of the great value and safe experience being provided in our rural town and they can register on www.localenterprise.ie/carlow to be part of the promotional campaigns,” she said.

The schedule is as follows: Thursday 9 July, Carlow town; Tuesday 14 July, Tullow; Thursday 23 July, Bagenalstown; Tuesday 28 July, Borris; and Thursday 6 August, Carlow town.